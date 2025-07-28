«Another billion for Cameron»: the first trailer of the movie «Avatar: Fire and ashes»

The series of films about the inhabitants of the planet Pandora continues with «Avatar: Fire and Ashes», which, judging by the first trailer, has prepared us an exciting epic with intense battles, family tragedies — and a touch of déjà vu from «Waterworld».

We remind you that a week before the official release trailer «escaped» on the Internet — now we are offered to watch the same thing, but in good quality. Which is quite important for movies like Cameron’s «Avatars».

The threequel introduces us to two new tribes: the Windrunners and the fire clan of the Ashen People. The trailer shows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their Na’vi family engaging in fierce aerial battles with a new enemy. Also returning is the ominous Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), now sporting dramatic war paint and seemingly allied with the fire tribe.

Una Chaplin from «Game of Thrones» appears as a new villain — a leader of the Ashes clan named Warang. At one point she tells Kira (Sigourney Weaver): «Your goddess has no power here», while Sally warns Neytiri: «We can’t live like this» before being captured herself.

The first «Avatar», released in 2009, was the highest-grossing movie of all timegrossing $2.9 billion at the global box office. Its sequel «The Waterway» 2022 took third place in the same ranking with $2.3 billion. Obviously, the threequel has every chance to repeat the fate of its predecessors, and the comments to the trailer already demand «another billion for Cameron».

«You will see much more of Pandora than ever before», — Cameron said at D23 Expo 2024. «It’s a crazy adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it also has very high emotional stakes, more so than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love».

Earlier, James Cameron hinted that «Fire and Ashes» will be the longest film in the series, but without exact numbers. «The Waterway», for comparison, had a timing of 3 hours and 12 minutes.

«In short, we had too many great ideas in the first act of Water’s Edge,» Cameron explained. «The movie was moving like a speeding train, and we weren’t delving deep enough into the characters. So I said: “Guys, we need to split it up.” “Fire and Ashes is actually going to be a little bit longer than Waterworld».

The director plans to shoot five films in the series («Avatar 4» will be released on December 21, 2029, «Avatar 5» — December 19), but he did not rule out that history could continue without his participation. Cameron also aims to to film Charles Pellegrino’s books about Hiroshimaas soon as the «Avatar» schedule allows. If this does happen, the story of the nuclear bombing of a Japanese city will be Cameron’s first non-Pandora movie since «Titanic» 1997.

«Avatar: Fire and Ashes» is due in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Trailer

Source: Variety, THR