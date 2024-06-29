Another teaser for «Deadpool and Wolverine» shows Hugh Jackman’s longtime rival

In the new video «Deadpool and Wolverine», Ryan Reynolds’ character pauses the fight with the villain to get all kinds of knives and shawls from Wolverine. After all, people have been waiting for this fight for decades and should enjoy it, not just like that.

Then there’s Sabretooth, of «X-Men fame. To the tune of Alan Parsons’ Project «Sirius», preparations for the same fight begin. Deadpool makes a lot of comments, and after being told to shut up, he says: «Good luck, I’m a big fan»

Earlier, there was a leak from the set showing that Wolverine will face Sabretooth. It’s not clear who is playing him yet, although he looks more like Tyler Mayne from «X-Men» than the later version of the character played by Liev Schreiber.

«Deadpool and Wolverine» will be released in theaters on July 25 and will put all the time and storylines in their place.