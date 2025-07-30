Apple accidentally advertised Samsung Galaxy Flip7 on its official page

The official Apple support account on Chinese social network Weibo accidentally posted a promotional video of a foldable smartphone from Samsung.

The post itself was dedicated to the parental control feature for downloads in the App Store, but for some reason it was accompanied by an advertising teaser for the Galaxy Flip7. The video was quickly removed, but a well-known PhoneArt insider managed to capture this annoying mistake.

A mix-up occurred when China’s official “Apple Support” Weibo account accidentally posted a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, which was later promptly taken down. pic.twitter.com/CvxT0EVWx7 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2025

Users had a good laugh in the comments to the post, suggesting that Samsung and Apple simply use the same PR agency in China, and the employee accidentally confused the accounts. Another possibility is that the author may have copied the link for personal purposes (for example, to send to a friend), but did not have time to replace it with the right one from Apple.

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones — like Flip7 and Galaxy Fold7 — are taking the industry by storm while Apple tries to figure out its alternative and create a device with a completely invisible fold. Earlier reports this year said that production had eventually gotten the «green light» and work had already begun on a specialized production line for iPhone Fold displays.

JPMorgan analysts expect launch of a foldable smartphone from Apple in 2026 as part of the iPhone 18 lineup with a portrait screen and a price of $1999. The device is expected to bring Apple revenue of $65 billion.

Meanwhile, the first «live» photos of iPhone 17 Pro. The entire line is traditionally expected to be presented in the fall, with an ultra-thin version of Air including.

Source: 9to5mac, PhoneArena