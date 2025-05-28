Apple buys a game studio for the first time and plans to show a new app for gamers at WWDC 2025

Apple has acquired a game studio for the first time in its history — we’re talking about Canadian developers Sneaky Sasquatch from RAC7.

The company plans to show its first in-house app for players very soon. The official presentation is expected on June 9 at Apple’s annual conference for developers WWDC 2025.

RAC7 — is a small two-person studio that has become known for hit Sneaky Sasquatch. The game has long been one of the favorite titles on Apple Arcade. Therefore, the purchase of the studio, according to the sources, is not so much about expanding the gaming business as it is about strengthening the existing ecosystem.

«We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are thrilled that the two-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue working on it with us. We’ll continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from some of the best developers in the world», — said an Apple spokesperson.

Nevertheless, Apple is simultaneously preparing to launch its own gaming application, which will be presented at WWDC. According to Bloomberg, the app will become a full-fledged launcher with all the familiar features: achievements, leaderboards, notifications, and a few more gamer-friendly features. Apple plans to pre-install the app on all of its devices — iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV — starting in late 2025.

The release is scheduled for the fifth day after the launch of Nintendo Switch 2. Sources claim that this is no coincidence, as Apple wants to take a clearer position in the gaming market. The company also wants to show players that its ecosystem is not just about phones and tablets, but also about serious gaming ambitions.

Apple Arcade was launched back in 2019, but now the company is moving from supporting third-party developers to its own internal development for the first time. The acquisition of the RAC7 studio and the launch of the new app are part of this broader plan.

Source: Games Radar / Digital Trends