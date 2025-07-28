Apple can save Intel’s production in an interesting way

Soon, Apple will be able to literally save Intel’s contract manufacturing, which the company’s new CEO has made strictly dependent on demand and customer needs.

As a reminder, earlier new chairman of Intel Lip-Bu Tan canceled the 18A process for clients. The company was supposed to focus on the development of 14A, but, as reports Reuters, after announcement of financial results The CEO said that the company could even cancel it if there are no customers. According to him, the company’s engineers are already busy working with clients to speed up the launch of the next generation contract manufacturing process.

«We are developing Intel 14 from the ground up in close cooperation with major external customers. Going forward, our investment in Intel 14A will be based on a proven commitment to our customers. We will deliver what our customers need, when they need it, and earn their trust through consistent execution,» Tan said in a memo released with the results.

In fact, this means that investments in new technology are tightly linked to specific orders. Accordingly, these orders are needed. And this is where Apple comes in. Analyst Jeff Pu reports that Apple may be among the customers interested in Intel 14A. The company is considering the possibility of producing the next M-series chips on it. According to Pu, Intel has already started distributing early 14A process design kits (PDKs) to partners.

«The next phase of Intel’s 14A process development will include second-generation RibbonFETs and PowerDirect, which will be a technological evolution built on the PowerVia introduced in Intel 18A. With a focus on both artificial intelligence and edge applications, Intel has already provided early versions of the 14A PDK to key customers, with some expressing interest in manufacturing test chips. We expect NVIDIA’s low-end gaming GPUs and Apple’s M-series to be on Intel 14A»,” the analyst writes.

So, Apple and NVIDIA are likely to be among the first customers to adopt 14A. Apple’s case is particularly interesting, as the production of M-series chips has always been TSMC’s exclusive domain. Nevertheless, utilizing Intel’s capabilities could be useful amid rising global economic and political tensions.

Source: MacRumors