Apple did not pay OpenAI for ChatGPT in iOS 18 because «advertising is more valuable than cash»

On Monday at WWDC 2024, Apple finally confirmed rumors of a potential partnership with OpenAI and announced the integration of ChatGPT into iOS 18. The details of the deal are now available.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, «the partnership between Apple and OpenAI is not expected to generate significant revenue — at least at the beginning», and the contract itself does not involve any money from either party.

In fact, Apple believes that integration with iOS 18 will provide OpenAI with equal or even greater value» compared to cash, given the promotion of its brand and technology on hundreds of millions of its devices. The company’s goal is to enter into revenue-sharing agreements with AI companies in the future — under such an arrangement, Apple would receive a «share from AI partners that monetize the results in chatbots on its platforms», Gurman writes.

ChatGPT integration in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will be available for free to users who decide to take advantage of this opportunity, and ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to log in to their accounts to unlock additional features.

Apple says that the new AI features will work for you in apps: manage notifications, write or summarize text in email (with a choice of message tone), or transfer tasks «from app to app» (for example, you can ask AI to play a podcast that was sent to you in messenger).

The company emphasizes that all AI actions will be processed on the device to maintain privacy, but you will need an A17 Pro or M-series chip to take advantage of the update.