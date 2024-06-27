Apple expands support for Self Service Repair diagnostics to Europe

Apple has announced that it is now offering diagnostic tools for Self Service Repair for iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display in Europe.

This software allows customers to complete the system configuration process after a self-service repair by putting the device into diagnostic mode and following the on-screen prompts, without having to contact Apple.

Apple says that the Self Service Repair diagnostic tools are now available in 32 European countries, including the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and others. Unfortunately, Ukraine is not included in this list. Previously, this tool was available only to Apple Store technicians and authorized Apple service providers. It was first made available for self-service in the United States last year, and now it has been extended to Europe.

Self Service Repair program was launched in April 2022. It provides Apple customers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals for repairing certain iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models, allowing them to perform some repairs themselves.

Source: macrumors