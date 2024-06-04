Apple falsely advertised the new iPad Air with the M2 chip, claiming 10 GPU cores. Now it says it has 9.

Recently Apple announces new iPad Air tablet with M2 chip. On the company’s website, the specifications section stated that this model has a chip with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. However, 9to5mac has now discovered that the company has reduced the number of GPU cores from 10 to 9.

«The updated» iPad Air processor configuration is now listed on Apple’s website and indicates «9-core GPU». Interestingly, some regional sites, including the Ukrainian one, indicate the presence of 10 GPU cores. It seems that the company has not yet updated all its regional sites, which continues to confuse users.

It is currently unknown what made Apple revise the number of available GPU cores. Perhaps this is due to a change in performance levels that no longer correspond to the 10-core configuration of the chip. Or, there are problems with the production of working chips with 10 cores, so one of them has to be limited. Apple was asked to comment on these changes, but has not yet done so.

It should be noted that the M2 processor is also used in the previous iPad Pro tablet, and it contains 10 GPU cores. Perhaps, in this way, Apple is trying to distance the devices in terms of performance by limiting the number of available cores. Although such changes in specifications may fall under false advertising.

Source: wccftech