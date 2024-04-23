Apple has announced a «special event» for May 7 — expect new iPad Pro with OLED screen and 12.9-inch iPad Air

Apple has started sending invitations to media representatives for a «special event» featuring the Apple Pencil, hinting at the presentation of new iPads — including the OLED iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Air

The online event will take place on May 7 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time (18:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The iPad Pro is rumored to receive some of the most significant improvements after the 2021 M1 overhaul, including OLED display (with a slight increase in size to 13 inches for the larger model), an updated M3 chip, and the long-overdue horizontal movement of the front camera. There may also be a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard with an aluminum body and a larger trackpad.

We are also likely to see an updated iPad Air, which will be larger at —12.9 inches. According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, stocks of the current iPad Air in Apple retail stores are dwindling, a good indicator that an updated model is on the way.

Source: The Verge