Apple has ordered capacitive button components, probably for iPhone 16 or iPhone 17

According to knowledgeable sources in Asia, Apple has ordered a large number of capacitive button components from a supplier in Taiwan. These components are allegedly intended for use in the upcoming iPhone 16 series of smartphones.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has received an order for SIP modules that will be used to integrate the sealing components with two Taptic Engine, one on each side of the iPhone. At the same time, it is claimed that Apple will replace the existing physical buttons on both sides of the iPhone 15 with capacitive versions that will provide iPhone 16 users with tactile feedback. The latter type of button detects pressing and emulates the pressing of a physical button using a haptic (or Taptic) mechanism that generates vibration.

However, there are doubts that capacitive buttons will appear in the iPhone 16. The first known iPhone 16 prototypes were believed to include tactile power and volume buttons. However, the project was canceled in 2023 due to unresolved technical issues, and Apple returned to mechanical buttons for the iPhone 16.

Therefore, iPhone 16 models are expected to have fully mechanical buttons. According to rumors, Apple will even add a new Capture Button to all iPhone 16 models, which will also be mechanical, not capacitive. At the same time, it will be able to respond to pressing and touch. The button will be used to shoot photos and videos – iPhone users will be able to zoom in and out by swiping left and right, focus with a light press, and activate recording with a stronger press.

The new publication claims that mass production of capacitive components will begin in the third quarter of this year. This is too late in terms of typical initial iPhone production. Therefore, this order could be for the iPhone 17 lineup, not this year’s upcoming models.

Source: macrumors