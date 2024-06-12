Apple ID is renamed Apple Account

Apple is changing the name of Apple accounts from Apple ID to (perhaps simpler) Apple Account. These changes occur with the release of new versions of the company’s operating systems.

«With the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID has been renamed Apple Account for consistent sign-in to Apple services and devices that relies on existing user credentials», Apple said.

This change is not an absolute surprise, as there were rumors about it earlier this year. And despite the fact that Apple IDs have been around for a very long time, the name Apple Account is much clearer than Apple ID.

In its publication, Apple also described in detail several changes that will take place in other services of the company this fall. Apple Maps users will be able to view hikes in US national parks. Users will be able to send and receive money via Apple Cash by simply placing two iPhones next to each other. Thus, it will be possible to share money without exchanging personal information, such as a phone number. At the same time, Fitness Plus gets an updated design, including «For You» recommendations.

Source: The Verge