Apple in iOS 18 «will redesign» built-in apps for notes, mail and photos, — Mark Gurman

Previously, it was rumored that «Notes» in iOS 18 would support displaying more math equations and a built-in option for recording voice reminders, but the update for Mail, Photos, and Fitness was first reported — with by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman also confirmed that Apple is planning to launch the «Calculator» program for iPadOS 18.

Here’s everything you need to know about the app updates in iOS 18:

Smarter Siri: iOS 18 is rumored to include new generative AI features for Siri, Spotlight Search, Teams, Apple Music, Messages, as well as Health, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and more. These features are expected to be powered by of Apple’s extensive language model (LLM) on the device, but the company is reportedly also discussed partnerships with companies such as Google, OpenAI, and Baidu.

Apple will announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10 and is likely to launch the update widely in September.