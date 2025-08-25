Apple iOS 26 unlocked Qi2 25W wireless charging for iPhone 16, — but not for everyone

It seems that Apple is trying to make wireless charging much more flexible and convenient. The company is quietly opening up support for higher speeds on third-party accessories.

Apple quietly added this feature to the iOS 26which will be available to all users next month, likely alongside the launch of iPhone 17. It is particularly interesting that all models iPhone 16except for one, will receive support for faster wireless charging using the new 25W Qi2 standard. This means that you can use not only original Apple accessories of the MagSafe series, but also chargers from third-party brands, such as Belkin.

It’s worth clarifying: all iPhone 16s can already be charged wirelessly with a power of 25 watts. But until now, this could only be done with official Apple accessories. To get the maximum speed, you had to buy an updated MagSafe charger and additionally connect a 30W power adapter.

Now the situation is changing. With the release of iOS 26, the same 25W power will be available through any compatible Qi2.2 or Qi2 chargers (as reported by MacRumors).

Belkin has already announced three new Qi2 25W chargers for the iPhone 16 line. The manufacturer claims the same results as Apple: a charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. In fact, now the user will be able to choose any convenient accessory — for use at home, on the road, or as an element of the desktop — and will not be limited to original Apple solutions.

It is also important that the company did not tie the new feature exclusively to the iPhone 17, but simply opened it up to the current lineup. This also confirms that the upcoming iPhone 17 will have full Qi2 support from the start.

Despite the overall good news, the iPhone 16e was left without Qi2 support. This model does not have the ability to use fast charging according to the new standard. At the same time, there is a possibility that the following generations iPhone 16e will receive this option.

Interestingly, Apple has not officially announced this. The information was discovered during the testing of the latest beta version of iOS 26, which will be available to everyone next month.

It is worth noting that a few days ago Google presented new Pixel 10 smartphones. The flagship Pixel 10 Pro models also support faster wireless charging, which puts them in direct comparison with the current iPhone 16.

Source: wccftech