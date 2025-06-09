Apple iPad is becoming more like a Mac — iPadOS 26 has Menu Bar, windows and other multitasking improvements

Multitasking was something that iPad users lacked compared to Mac users. In iPadOS 26, it is much better, and the tablet and computer got as close to each other as possible.

The main change is the new window system, including the Menu Bar and even the cursor. There’s also a new «Files» app, more Apple Intelligence features, and a program for viewing and editing PDFs. All external changes were made using new Liquid Glass design. The new wasp will be available for such tablets:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (from the 3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11”

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (from the 3rd generation)

iPad (A16)

iPad (from the 8th generation)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (from the 5th generation)

The only model that supports iPadOS 18 but not iPadOS 26 is the cheapest 7th generation iPad.

New windows can be smoothly resized and positioned anywhere on the screen. The windowing system can also be used within Stage Manager — the not-so-intuitive program has taken the next step toward proper multitasking. The iPad also has a Menu Bar that can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the display.

Apps launch in full-screen mode by default, preserving the familiar iPad experience, but now you can change the size. If the app was used in a window, it will remember this location and open the next time in the same way.

Intuitive mosaic windowing allows users to move a window to the edge of the screen to automatically position it in the desired location. To make it easier to manage multiple apps, iPad now features Expose, a Mac feature that offers a clear view of all open windows and lets you quickly switch between them.

«Preview» is designed for both reading and marking up PDFs (it supports Apple Pencil). In the «Files» app, you can sort them in a list, just like on a Mac. Developers can create their own apps to run in the background, and they’ll appear in «Activities».

The Apple iPad also received the «Diary» app from the iPhone, as well as access to the Apple Games center. The new Game Overlay feature allows you to update your settings and chat with friends without switching between apps.