Apple iPad Pro M4 owners complain about «grainy» display and HDR defects

Users of the new Apple iPad Pro tablets with the M4 processor complain about artifacts «graininess» on the tandem OLED display. Despite the vivid image and advanced technology of actually two displays, it seems that the screen was not flawless.

Some owners iPad Pro complain about Reddit for a defect that is particularly noticeable on dark backgrounds and in dark rooms. In the photo of the screen, the graininess seems to be very noticeable against the dark elements of the program interface.

The reason may be the Moore effect, which refers to the unevenness between pixels, often caused by improper screen lighting. If a pixel receives too low a voltage, it may differ in appearance from another nearby. The effect is noticeable on LCD screens that rely on a separate backlight, as well as on OLED panels.

The effect is mostly related to manufacturing. Displays made of multiple layers can sometimes be less than perfect. It is also possible that some contamination occurred during production that affected the crystals of the OLED panel.

The effect is a very common problem experienced by many manufacturers and suppliers, often unavoidable. In many cases, such a failure is considered a defect.

Earlier, another defect was noticed on iPad Pro M4 displays — a problem with HDR content in some shades of blue (navy blue and indigo). In images, HDR highlights disappear and appear white or deformed. Artifacts are not present on other Apple OLED devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro.

«The best way to notice this is to look at the character in the navy blue shirt. The folds seem to shimmer like a spider web placed on a surface. Sometimes part of the image appears to be an ink blot».

Apple did not comment on the first problem, and the company is already working on a software fix for the second.

