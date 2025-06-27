Apple iPhone 17 Air’s protective glass reveals a camera in a strange place

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be not just another novelty in Apple’s smartphone lineup, but a real experiment in style, design, and layout. According to preliminary data, it will be the thinnest iPhone of all that the company has produced. But elegance comes at a price: in the pursuit of minimalism, Apple seems to have sacrificed battery life and some features.

What do you know about the iPhone 17 Air?

An insider called Majin Bu has shared images of different protective glass options for the entire iPhone 17 line. All models — except one — have a front-facing camera on the right. But the iPhone 17 Air stands out because it has a selfie camera on the left. According to the source, this is due to the new ultra-thin body, which requires a complete revision of the location of internal components.

Apple is also rumored to be preparing a new display size for the Air model. In order to preserve the Face ID system and not overload the thin body, engineers will have to literally redesign everything inside. This is the reason for the unusual location of the front camera.

They decided to sacrifice the size of the camera and battery. Instead of the usual capacity parameters, the iPhone 17 Air, as expectedwill get a battery of only 2800 mAh. This is much smaller than other models in the series, and this may be the main compromise for the sake of thinness.

In addition, to fit everything you need into the new body, Apple will allegedly reduce the number of cameras on the back. So, while the basic iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max will remain multifunctional, the Air will be less versatile in terms of photography.

Interestingly, the insider suggests that the camera’s location on the left may even improve the experience of video calls and selfies. But most experts are skeptical of this opinion. The main thing is that the image quality does not suffer. If Apple keeps it at the same level, the camera location is unlikely to be a critical factor.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

It looks like the iPhone 17 Air could be one of the most interesting and controversial Apple models of recent years. The company is embarking on a bold experiment, combining a sleek design with major internal changes. But if the battery life and functionality go down, users are unlikely to appreciate this compromise.

Source: wccftech