Apple iPhone Fold: JPMorgan analyst announces release time and price

Recently, it has been confirmed once again that the 18th generation of Apple iPhone smartphones will feature a model with a foldable screen. It also became known about the likely price of the new product.

The source of the information was JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, who said that Apple is likely to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September 2026. It is expected to be part of the iPhone 18 line and will have a portrait screen. Also, according to him, it seems that investors’ attention is now more focused on the 2026 novelty than iPhone 17 lineup which is to be presented in a month.

«As the updates to the iPhone 17 series are expected to be rather minor, investors’ attention is already focused on the fall 2026 announcement, when Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone with a book-like folding pattern, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. It should be part of the iPhone 18» lineup,” said Samik Chatterjee.

According to preliminary data, the so-called iPhone Fold will have two screens: an internal one of 7.8 inches and an external one of 5.5 inches. It is expected that there will be no bending (or folding of the screen), which will be an important advantage over similar current devices. The analyst predicts the price of the smartphone at $1999 (which is $100-400 lower than previously expected). Chatterjee also noted that the device could bring Apple $65 billion in revenue.

The analyst named two companies among the manufacturers of components for the device: Amphenol, a manufacturer of electronic components, and Corning Inc. which specializes in the production of specialized glass. Presumably, this is the reason why both companies showed significant growth in 2025: Amphenol shares have increased by more than 50% since the beginning of the year, and Corning — by more than 30%. As a reminder, information on more detailed Apple iPhone roadmap until 2028 has already appeared before.

Source: 9TO5Mac