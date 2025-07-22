Apple iPhone is now a cash register — Monobank launches «Terminal in a smartphone» for iOS

Previously, Monobank’s service for using a smartphone as a payment terminal worked only on Android.

Apple iPhone owners have finally received the Monobank feature that has long been available on other modern smartphones. Oleg Gorokhovsky, co-founder of Monobank said about it on Telegram. According to him, now businessmen with any smartphone will be able to connect the acquiring service.

«During the testing, I installed a terminal on my wife’s iPhone, and now she charges me for breakfast every morning. I want to file a complaint against her with the AMCU for using her monopoly position and illicit enrichment,» Gorokhovsky jokes.

The iOS app «Terminal by mono» enables the owner to accept NFC payments from bank cards, phones, and smartwatches. All you need is an iPhone XS or later and no separate physical terminals. When the amount is entered in the app on the phone, all you have to do is tap your card to pay.

Monobank launched the «Terminal in a smartphone in 2022. Connection takes a few minutes, and the commission starts at 1.3%. The service fully fiscalizes payments in accordance with the current legislation and ensures data protection. Data is not stored on the device or on the bank’s or Apple’s servers, the terminal integrated with cash registers.