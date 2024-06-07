Apple is likely to introduce a new Passwords app next week

Apple plans to introduce a new app called Passwords that will help users manage their authentication information. The presentation will reportedly take place during next week’s Worldwide Developers Conference event.

Apple already allows you to store passwords on your iPhone, iPad, or Vision Pro using iCloud Keychain. The new app will sync in the same way, but with logins separated into different categories like accounts, Wi-Fi networks, and access keys. At the same time, it is noted that the new application will also provide support for Windows. But for now, there is no word on Android support.

The new Passwords app is expected to debut in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. As Bloomberg points out, Passwords will be able to generate and store passwords, similar to password managers like LastPass and 1Password.

Other features mentioned include autofilling usernames and passwords, and the ability to create authentication codes like Google Authenticator.

The Verge