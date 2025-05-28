Apple is preparing a 200-megapixel camera and other major iPhone updates

The world of smartphones is changing rapidly, but Apple has traditionally been slow to jump on every trend. The company always introduces new technologies only when it considers them mature enough. And it looks like the time has come for 200-megapixel cameras in the iPhone. According to new rumors, Apple is actively testing a sensor with this resolution.

200-megapixel camera in the iPhone

Currently, there are almost no details about the sensor: neither the manufacturer, nor whether it is the main camera or, say, telephoto. However, the source believes that Apple is most likely experimenting with the main camera. Samsung has long used a 200-megapixel sensor in its Ultra series flagships. Recently, such a sensor appeared even in the new Galaxy S25 Edge. For Chinese brands such as Xiaomi or Honor, 200-megapixel sensors have already become the norm for periscopic zoom cameras.

For Apple, this would be a huge leap forward. Currently, the company uses 48-megapixel sensors in its Pro versions of iPhones, so going to 200 megapixels could make a big difference in photo quality (although the lens also matters). With a 200-megapixel camera, the iPhone will be able to capture photos with more detail. The increased number of megapixels will also result in higher-resolution photos that can be further cropped and printed at a larger size without losing image quality.

New iPhone design

Along with the new camera, Apple is preparing a major evolution of the iPhone’s appearance. By data a reputable insider at Digital Chat Station, the company has scheduled design updates for three years in advance.

2025 — iPhone 17: the back of the smartphone will change significantly, including the camera module will become even larger.

2026 — iPhone 18 Pro: the front part will get a new look. Apple plans to «hide» Face ID under the screen, leaving only a hole for the front camera.

2027 — iPhone 19 Pro: according to the plan, a completely bezel-less smartphone with an in-screen front camera. That is, a real iPhone with a screen «edge-to-edge», without notches, Dynamic Island, or other compromises.

These rumors have not yet been officially confirmed, but they make sense in the context of Apple’s long-term strategy. The company rarely changes its design every year — it works several generations ahead. And testing new cameras right now logically fits in with the preparations for a major redesign that will begin with the iPhone 17. Previously was reportedthat the Apple iPhone 17 Pro will receive a smaller dynamic island, and iPhone 18 will have significant changesdifferent design and launch in two stages.

If everything goes according to plan, the iPhone will not only get a new camera, but also a new face — without notches in the display. And perhaps for the first time in several years, we will see an iPhone that is not just «slightly better than», but truly different.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: gsmarena, macrumors