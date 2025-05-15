Apple is preparing an iPhone similar to Xiaomi’s concept — curved screen without bezels and camera notch

According to leaks, the anniversary Apple iPhone 19 Pro, which will be released in 2027, will receive a significant redesign. ITC.ua wrote that it will resemble the first iPhone but new details have emerged.

The South Korean site ETNews sheds more light on the innovative iPhone, citing sources in the supply chain. Apple is reportedly in talks with Samsung Display and LG Display about future bezel-less screens. This refers to a four-sided bend in the display, in which the bezels move to the sides of the device, making the phone look like a solid screen from the front.

This is very similar to 2021’s concept of Xiaomi (on the cover). It also had no buttons, connectors, or camera notch — something that had been mentioned in earlier rumors about Apple’s plans. The iPhone 19 Pro’s screen, according to new data, will use an updated OLED chip based on FinFET technology, manufactured using a 16 nm process, as opposed to the 28 nanometer process of current iPhone models. This should lead to lower power consumption of the display. Apple is also expected to introduce a solid-state battery with an all-silicon cathode, which should significantly increase battery life.

The source confirms that the purpose of the radical design change is to restore the image of the Apple iPhone as a high-tech device. This impression has been stagnant for a long time due to the lack of noticeable changes in the smartphone and introduction of new technologies by other manufacturers.

In other areas, Apple also demonstrates slow technical progress: the AR headset Apple Vision Pro is not very popular, artificial intelligence Apple Intelligence is lagging behind from competitors, and plans to create a car have failed (according to Mark Gurman). However, Apple’s processors of recent years can be considered a real technical achievement. Of course, it should be understood that rumors of a fantastic iPhone are very early, and literally everything can change in two years.