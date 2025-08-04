Apple is preparing its own ChatGPT, — Mark Gurman

Last year, Apple clearly stated that it had no plans to launch its own chatbot like ChatGPT or Gemini. But it was not a final decision. Judging by the new information, the company has already started building the foundation for such a project.

In the latest release Power On Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is indeed moving towards the creation of its own AI chatbot. According to him, this year, the company has a new team with a telling name Answers, Knowledge, and Information. It is working on various AI-based tools, including search experiences similar to ChatGPT.

The team is led by Robbie Walker — former head of the Siri directionwho was removed from this project at one point. He is now responsible for Apple’s new AI initiative.

According to Gurman, Apple is developing an “answer engine” — a tool that can scan the Internet to answer general questions. The company is also considering launching a separate app, and at the same time — updating the infrastructure to improve search in Siri, Spotlight, and the Safari browser.

In addition, Apple is actively recruiting specialists to create search algorithms and search engines. Although the release of the chatbot is likely to be several years away, the competition with ChatGPT will be interesting.

Currently, Apple has already integrated ChatGPT into Siri, so iPhone owners can use artificial intelligence functions in the same way as Android users. But it is worth remembering that Apple does not tend to rely on third-party services for a long time. Sooner or later, the company tries to replace them with its own solutions.

It is not yet clear which way Apple will go in creating a search platform. However, the day after the record-breaking financial report for the third quarter, CEO Tim Cook promised a significant increase in investments in AI. He also noted that Apple has become much more open to acquiring companies in the field of artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, these statements were followed by rumors about Apple’s interest in buying Perplexity, an AI-based search engine that already offers a responsible alternative to traditional search engines.

Source: neowin