Apple is working on its own neural interface — competitor until «reaches» Neuralink

Apple is in the early stages of creating a neural interface that will allow it to control devices with the power of thought. But the company has a lot to do to catch up with Neuralink.

As reported by Wall Street Journal, Apple is working with Synchron, a private company backed by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Synchron’s developments are still far from Elon Musk’s Neuralink. Unlike the Neuralink N1 implant, Synchron’s Stentrode device is implanted into a vein on top of the motor cortex, avoiding interference with the brain itself. Since 2019, Synchron has implanted Stentrode in 10 people.

The Synchron device converts brain waves, allowing the user to navigate the screen and select an icon. It works with Apple’s Switch control feature, which switches control of the gadget to a new input device, such as a joystick or a more exotic interface.

Mark Jackson from Pittsburgh has difficulty with movement due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He tested the controls Apple Vision Pro headset with the help of Stentrode. Jackson notes that navigating with the Stentrode is much slower than normal interaction with a computer or smartphone. It is also slower than using the Neuralink N1, which is capable of capturing much more data than the Stentrode because of the much larger number of electrodes.

The Synchron Stentrode is still not fully approved by the FDA, so full use should be expected for at least several years. In a press release, Synchron thanks Apple for its help in creating a new interface paradigm. According to the head of the company, thanks to the compatibility of the interface with Apple devices, new opportunities for people with paralysis and beyond are emerging.