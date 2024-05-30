Apple is working on TV+ app for Android – Mark Gurman

Apple is looking for a senior engineer to help build a TV and sports app for Android. This indicates that the company is finally bringing its TV+ service to a competing smartphone platform.

In the job description, Apple said it was looking for someone to lead the development of «exciting new features» and «help build an app that millions of people use to watch and experience TV and sports». An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

The move indicates that the company is looking to expand its market share in video streaming. It is willing to put aside its rivalry with Android to attract additional users. Apple rarely develops software for the rival Android platform.

The TV+ service, launched in 2019, is Apple’s answer to Netflix or Disney+. The company has spent significant funds to provide it with original content. But it is difficult to say how many consumers have taken up the offer, as Apple has never disclosed the number of subscribers to the service or its revenue.

Android will be a big source of potential new TV+ viewers. Android runs on more than 3 billion devices worldwide. At the same time, Apple has approximately 2.2 billion active devices, most of which are iPhones.

Apple has long been trying to offer TV+ on as many platforms as possible and already offers apps for smart TVs, Roku, Amazon streaming devices, and game consoles. However, at the time of TV+’s launch, it had abandoned its Android app. It looks like the time for change has come.

Source: bloomberg