Apple locks iPhone volume buttons for use with Spotify Connect

iPhone owners will no longer be able to adjust the volume when using Spotify Connect using the physical buttons on their smartphone.

On the Spotify support page it is noted that Apple has «stopped» this technology — but without explanation.

The change only affects the Spotify Connect feature, which allowed you to use your iPhone to control the Spotify app on speakers, game consoles, smart TVs, computers, and more. From now on, when an iPhone owner presses the volume button on their smartphone, a notification will appear in the Spotify app offering to use the slider to control the volume directly in the app. The change will go into effect on September 3, but some users may already see it.

Meanwhile, the volume control with the buttons will work seamlessly for a similar Apple Music feature.

«We’ve asked Apple to introduce a solution similar to what they offer to HomePod and Apple TV users for app developers who control non-Apple media devices», — Spotify said in an update

Spotify and Apple have a long history of disputes — and the latest update is yet another reason for the audio streaming company to accuse the company of violating the EU Digital Markets Act.

This year, in March, the EU already fined Apple $2 billion following a complaint from Spotify for «blocking» alternative music programs (the third largest fine from the EU and the first one aimed at Apple).