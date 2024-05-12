Apple MacBook Air for $140 has a non-working screen detached and turned into a desktop computer

A broken Apple MacBook display is a big nuisance, and it can be expensive to repair. However, some people use laptops exclusively as desktops, with a large monitor, and don’t even open them Brady Snyder from XDA dismantled the inoperable display and made it into a MacBook Air a desktop computer with its own keyboard.

Nowadays, laptops are powerful enough that many people don’t need a separate desktop computer. A laptop connected to an external monitor, docking station, and peripherals performs just as well or better. If you don’t use a laptop as a portable device or have another separate laptop for this purpose, then a display, especially one that doesn’t work, is only a hindrance. Without a screen, you can fold the laptop and make full use of its keyboard, speakers, and connectors.

«Surprisingly, there are a few reasonable situations where it makes sense to remove your MacBook’s screen, but the biggest and most obvious is when your display is broken or cracked».

People with a broken MacBook screen often use their laptop with the lid closed and the power connected. The MacBook can display macOS on an external monitor for use just like any other desktop Mac. However, in this case, it is not possible to use the built-in keyboard and touch bar. In turn, the broken display is a constant sad reminder. Instead of buying a new laptop or paying for repairs, you can simply remove the screen. As it turned out in the experiment, the process does not require additional costs and takes less than an hour.

According to Snyder, a MacBook Air with an M1 processor and a cracked screen can be purchased for less than $200. There was even a choice on eBay, and he bought one for $140.

«Getting an M1-based computer for less than the price of a pair of headphones is a steal. I did just that, and the results were incredible. …I paid about $140 for the broken laptop, so buying a replacement display will bring my total cost to $540 for a new M1 MacBook Air. In 2024, this computer doesn’t cost that much. … The person I bought this laptop from just upgraded to a newer M2 MacBook Air instead of spending the time and money to replace it, and I probably would have done the same».

Snyder decided not to buy the screen separately because of the cost along with the repair — «doesn’t make financial sense», even if he already had the right tools. To disconnect the screen, the enthusiast needed a screwdriver with Pentalobe and Torx tips, as well as a spatula and tweezers — all of which he had on hand.

He emphasizes that he took on this project because he wanted a MacBook Air «without a head». One of the interesting features of the Apple Vision Pro is the ability to use a neighboring MacBook in virtual reality using the Mac Virtual Display feature. In this mode, the MacBook’s built-in display is turned off, which Brady took advantage of. He says it costs nothing to create a screenless MacBook and takes about 30 minutes to complete, given the tools.

Inspirational YouTuber Luke MianiTo get a good estimate of the time and knowledge required to complete the project, he checked the complexity rating and estimated repair time in iFixit guide. For those with relevant experience with technology, this data is very accurate.

I had to unscrew 10 screws of different lengths to get access to the MacBook Air battery. Disconnecting the battery is the first step in any laptop repair. The system board is located in the upper right corner of the case, and it is very small. Carefully disconnect the MacBook’s antennas, remove the antenna bar, and unscrew the hinge screws. To remove the display, I had to lift the top of the case and open the laptop at a 90-degree angle. Then the lid with the display is removed — the MacBook is divided into two parts. If the elements were previously deformed, for example, during a fall, you will have to spend some time to remove the display. Then everything closes in the reverse order, and the hardware part of the modification is ready.

«For $110 cheaper than I paid for my pair of AirPods Pro 2, I got a working Apple Silicon computer, and it’s a steal».

Using the MacBook Air without a screen exceeded the enthusiast’s expectations. The keyboard and trackpad that are part of the M1 MacBook Air are «very good», and the Apple trackpad is «especially great for productivity». Snyder connected a Dell UltraSharp 34″ ultra-wide monitor to the MacBook Air with a Thunderbolt cable.