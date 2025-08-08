Apple MacBook Pro 2026 will get rid of the main flaw of the screen, — insider

Starting with iPhone 14 Pro release in 2022Apple had a technological solution in its arsenal to hide the main visual problem of modern MacBooks — the “bangs” or notch. But no matter what, this «stalactite» structure remained in place, hovering above the screen as a monument to compromise. It looks like Apple is finally ready to take up the virtual chisel and get rid of the notch in the next major update MacBook Pro lineup — the most significant in the last five years.

According to data analyst firm Omdia, Apple is preparing to launch new MacBook Pro with OLED display in 2026. OLEDs are organic light-emitting diodes, which, unlike traditional LED-backlit LCD screens, provide deeper colors and «darker blacks». The manufacturer of OLED panels for Apple laptops is likely to be Samsung, which already produces displays for the 11-inch iPad Pro. Today, MacBook Pro (14″ and 16″ models of the 2024 model) are equipped with mini-LED displays, which Apple calls Liquid Retina XDR.

It is not yet known whether the MacBook Pro will receive the same Tandem OLED technology used in the iPad Pro M4. According to the Korean resource DealSite, the presentation of new Apple laptops is possible closer to the end of 2026.

But for many fans of the brand, the transition from bangs to a tablet-shaped notch — similar to the Dynamic Island in the iPhone will be even more significant news. This notch surrounds the front camera and can change shape depending on the application. The Dynamic Island solution initially aroused skepticism, but over time it has become a favorite interface element because it allows you to see notifications, control music, or get directions from maps without switching between apps.

There is no information yet whether the MacBook Pro’s notch will be dynamic, like the iPhone’s. But given the closer integration of iPhone and Mac – including the screen mirroring feature in macOS Sequoia – this functionality seems logical. У the next macOS 26 Tahoe Apple is planning to add Live Activities — a feature that displays notifications from the iPhone directly on the Mac lock screen.

Another innovation is Liquid Glass, a visual change to the macOS interface that will make the menu bar completely transparent instead of the traditional gray color. Against this background, the old “bangs” will look even more inappropriate and outdated.

As for the timing: Apple had previously planned to update the MacBook Pro in the fall, but according to Bloomberg and journalist Mark Gurman, the release of the new laptop line has been postponed until 2026. Apple is expected to unveil them in the first half of the year with new M5 chips, the successor to M4. But Gurman also suggests that the model with an OLED display could be postponed until 2027.

Rumors about MacBook with OLED have been circulating for years. And although each new release of MacBook Pro or MacBook Air brings a little more performance or support for external monitors, the format remains the same: the same body, the same Magic Keyboard, the same display with the same notch.

Source: gizmodo