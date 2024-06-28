Apple Pay mistakenly charges users without any purchases – up to dozens of payments and up to $1500 in losses

Several users in Hungary have reported that Apple Pay is malfunctioning, charging thousands of dollars in fees without any purchases. The problem seems to be a widespread issue for a wide range of Apple Pay customers.

One Apple Pay user found his account charged nearly $1500 after 74 transactions.This is not an isolated problem. Other users from Hungary have also reported unjustified charges of small amounts. But in aggregate, the losses can be quite significant. This problem is evident among customers of most banks in Hungary.

Some of the costs incurred may have been caused by previously canceled subscriptions. The amount withdrawn from the user’s account matches the previous transactions. However, this is not the case in all cases and does not explain the dozens of charges. Users have started to remove their cards from Apple Pay to avoid erroneous transactions in the service.

Affected users sent inquiries to their banks, demanding help and a solution to the issue of lost money. The banks reported that the problem was on Apple’s side, and the company was potentially aware of it and was working on a solution.

OTP Bank in Hungary stated that «massive, unjustified debits were made from cards in various banks» and the situation is still being analyzed as to what caused the problem. Meanwhile, a statement on Raiffeisen Bank’s website claims that Apple is aware of the problem and is working to resolve it.

It seems to be a server-side issue. To fix it, you won’t need to install an update on your iPhone or other devices.

Source: wccftech