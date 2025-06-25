Apple pissed off iPhone owners with ads in Apple Wallet — the app sends notifications with a movie announcement «Formula 1»

Apple has found an original way to promote its own movies — through the Apple Wallet app, which is currently issuing notifications advertising cheap tickets to «Formula 1» with Brad Pitt.

У social networks A number of iPhone users from the United States shared screenshots of push notifications from Apple Wallet promoting a limited-time Apple Pay promotion and ticketing company Fandango offering a $10 discount on movie tickets «Formula 1».

«As far as I can tell, Apple now just sends me ads on my screen in the form of push notifications, which I desperately hate and turn off in every app that tries to do so», — wrote one of the users.

The most annoying thing about this case is that Wallet — is an important personal finance app, and it’s not a good idea to turn off notifications in this case.

In addition, Apple seems to be ignoring its own rules applicable to App Store apps, which stipulate that push notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing unless users have explicitly opted in to receive them for these purposes.

«Push notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing unless customers have explicitly agreed to receive them through an opt-in displayed on your app’s interface and you provide a way for the user to opt out of receiving such notifications», — quote from Apple’s rules for apps in the App Store.

On the plus side, Apple will make such decisions impossible with the beta version of iOS 26, which adds a switch to the Wallet app «Offers and Promotions» — it allows users to subscribe or unsubscribe from special offers and discounts available from Apple and its unspecified partners.

«Formula 1» — is a sports drama by Joseph Kosinski, in which Brad Pitt plays the role of experienced race car driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the track after a terrible accident to become a mentor to rookie prodigy Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris). The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas tomorrow, June 26, and the trailer can be viewed here.

