Apple plans to release thinner versions of iPhone, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch – Mark Gurman

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s plans to reduce the thickness of its devices are not limited to the iPad Pro tablet. The company also has plans for thinner versions of the Macbook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone. Rumors of a thinner iPhone began circulating last month.

According to Gurman, the company is on the verge of unveiling «a new class of Apple devices that are supposed to be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories in the entire technology industry».

Citing his own sources, Gurman says that a more compact iPhone could be available as early as 2025 with the introduction of the iPhone 17 line. For the rest of the devices mentioned in the report, there is no timetable for the release of thinner versions yet.

The upcoming slim iPhone is expected to be more expensive than the current iPhone Pro Max and have a screen roughly between the size of the Pro Max and the standard iPhone.

Source: Engadget