Apple presents iPhone 17: minimum 256 GB, 120 Hz display and new camera from $799

During the Awe Dropping event, in addition to AirPods Pro 3 headphones and Apple Watch Ultra 3 smartwatch Apple has announced the release of a new generation of iPhones, starting with the basic iPhone 17. This version has received many technical updates, from a much better display to a new A19 chip and a camera with larger sensors.

The new Apple iPhone 17 features a larger 6.3-inch display (versus the 6.1-inch of its predecessor) with ProMotion support, which provides a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen has become brighter — peak brightness reaches 3000 nits. A new anti-reflective surface improves readability even in difficult lighting conditions. For the first time for this line, the Always-On function has appeared, which allows you to display the lock screen in a darkened mode. The display also has thinner bezels and a better Ceramic Shield 2 protective glass, which makes the screen more resistant to drops and scratches.

The device is powered by the new A19 processor, which improves CPU and GPU performance. The chip has 6 computing cores: 2 productive and 4 energy-efficient. The graphics subsystem has 5 cores and supports ray tracing. Apple claims a 20% increase in GPU performance compared to the A18 chip used in last year’s iPhone 16. The chip also has a 16-core neural module for processing artificial intelligence tasks.

The camera has also undergone significant changes. The front camera has a new 12-megapixel square sensor, which is about twice as large. Apple emphasizes that it is optimized for shooting in any orientation. Thanks to this, you can take selfies in a horizontal format without turning your smartphone. If other people appear in the frame, the system automatically changes the aspect ratio using the Center Stage function. In the Camera app, users can also expand the field of view and switch between portrait and horizontal modes.

The rear panel features a Dual Fusion camera system with 48- and 12-megapixel sensors. According to Apple, it combines the capabilities of the main camera, telephoto (with 2x zoom), ultra-wide-angle and macro cameras. And all this with only two modules.

The iPhone 17 is available in five new colors: black, white, blue, light green, and purple. The minimum configuration now immediately offers 256 GB of internal storage. Its price starts at $799. Pre-orders will be available starting Friday, September 12, and shipments will begin on September 19.