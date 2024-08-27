Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri resigns from January

Maestri joined the company in 2013 and was promoted to CFO a year later, replacing Peter Oppenheimer.

Apple announced that from January 1, 2025, CFO Luca Maestri will step down, but will not leave the company — he will lead the corporate services teams, including information systems, technology and security, real estate, etc. and will continue to report to CEO Tim Cook.

Kevan Parekh — currently Apple’s vice president of financial planning and analysis will take over the CFO position. Parekh has worked at Apple for 11 years, and before that he held senior positions at Thomson Reuters and General Motors.

«It is the greatest privilege of my professional life to serve the most innovative company in the world and to work side by side with Tim Cook, an inspiring leader. I’m looking forward to my next phase in the company. Kevan is truly exceptional, loves Apple and its mission, and embodies the values important to this position».

CNBC notesThe report says that when Maestri took office, Apple’s annual revenue was $183 billion, and last year it reached $383 billion.

«Luca has been an extraordinary partner in Apple’s management over a long period of time,» said Apple CEO Tim Cook. «He has been instrumental in improving and driving the company’s financial performance, shareholder engagement, and instilling financial discipline across all of Apple’s businesses».

Last week, Apple announced the departure of App Store head Matt Fisher. The division has started restructuring amid increased attention from EU regulators — and will now actually be divided into two teams (one will be responsible for the main store, and the other — for alternative services).