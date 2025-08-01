Apple's new patent: "Bend the monitor, you're looking at it wrong"

Apple is developing technology that will allow screens to automatically adjust the viewing angle depending on the user’s movements.

Recently, an Apple patent application with a rather simple title — “Display Device” appeared on the Internet. It describes an unusual way of focusing flexible screens on the desired object. According to the text of the application, the bending is planned to be done not manually, but automatically with the help of one or more processors and a set of drives and sensors. The processors will determine the position of the object on which the screen is to be focused, and the mechanics will be responsible for its physical positioning

“The location of the screen content is determined and adjusted so that it is clearly visible from the user’s position,” the application explains.

An example use case is illustrated with a large curved screen similar to the one used in Apple iMac. Depending on the position of the observer, the screen should straighten to a flat shape and, if necessary, return to its original position. In this way, the optimal viewing angle is achieved, and the image on the screen is located at the most direct angle to the eyes. It is also noted that the screen should have two separate flexibility configurations. The first is for automatic bending, the second is for transportation.

As with most patents, the text focuses on technical details — such as actuators, sensors, etc. However, the possibility of programmable flexibility control is also mentioned. It is not yet known whether the technology will be used in the iMac. It is possible that Apple plans to use a flexible screen in future screens for the smart home For example.

Source: Apple Insider