Apple's Q3 2025 report: three-billionth iPhone released, $800 millions loss due to new duties, +10% profit

Apple’s financial report for the third quarter of 2025 reflects rapid changes in the world, including customs. Overall, the report is positive, and Apple shares rose after it.

According to reportThe company generated revenue of $94.04 billion — 10% more than in the same quarter last year, with $89.22 billion expected for this quarter. Of this amount, $44.58 billion was generated by iPhones, $8.05 billion by all Mac computers; slightly less, $6.58 billion, was generated by iPads, and the rest of the electronics brought in $7.4 billion; services were the third largest revenue item ($27.42 billion). At the same time, Apple’s net profit amounted to $23.43 billion.

“Today, Apple is proud to report record quarterly revenue for the month of June, with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and services sales, and growth across the board in every geographic region. At WWDC25, we were excited to unveil a great new software design that spans all of our platforms, and to announce even more great Apple Intelligence features,” said Tim Cook, CEO.

This quarter was marked by a significant event — Apple released its three billionth iPhone. During today’s call with analysts, Tim Cook said that the company has shipped 3 billion iPhones since the launch of the iPhone in 2007. As a reminder, Apple released the billionth iPhone in July 2016, nine years after the first one was released. At the time, Cook called the iPhone «one of the most important, successful products in history that changed the world». It is not known when Apple shipped its two billionth iPhone, but analysts believe it happened around September 2021.

But Apple operates in the real world, where not only nice things happen. Tim Cook told us how the US tariff war affects the company’s business and why to expect over the next quarter.

“For the June quarter, we incurred tariff-related costs of approximately $800 million. For the [upcoming] September quarter, given current global tariff rates, policies and impacts for the remainder of the quarter, and the absence of new tariffs, we estimate our costs will increase by approximately $1.1 billion.”

However, even this is not as bad as it could be. Last quarter, the company announced a forecast of $800 million in tariff impact, so Apple has saved $100 million. The company does not disclose which products, regions, or lines of business have been affected the most. But it is known that Apple managed to stop the decline in China, where revenue grew by 4%. The number of iPhone users in mainland China has hit a record high (Tim Cook did not say which one).

“The iPhone was the top three best-selling model in urban China, which is an extraordinary performance. Also, if you look at the other products, Mac, iPad and Watch, the majority of customers buying in mainland China were new to that product.”

CFO Kevan Parekh also noted that during the quarter, the iPhone was the best-selling model in the U.S., urban China, the U.K., Australia, and Japan during the June quarter. According to him, sales were up everywhere, especially in Europe, Greater China, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. After the report was published, Apple shares rose by 3%.

