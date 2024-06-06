Apple’s standard warranty no longer covers iPhone and Apple Watch display cracks

This month, Apple made a notable change to its iPhone and Apple Watch repair and standard warranty policies. Apple no longer covers «single cracks» under the standard warranty for iPhone and Apple Watch. Instead, these repairs are now treated as «accidental damage» claims and users are required to pay for them.

Until this month, Apple’s policy for iPhone and Apple Watch users was to cover one-time crack damage under the standard warranty. This rule applied provided that there was no visible other damage or a clear point of impact on the device that showed the crack.

However, in updates distributed this week to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations, Apple updated its policy to state that all cases of single cracks are no longer covered under warranty. When a customer reports a single hairline crack as a symptom, the authorized service provider or store is required to treat it as an accidental damage claim.

So, to get rid of the thin crack, owners of Apple smartphones and smartwatches will have to pay for the repair, even if there is no other damage or impact points on the device. For now, the changes apply only to iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple still covers the repair of single cracks under the warranty for iPads and Macs.

Apple did not provide any specific reason for this change. Historically, this policy has always been somewhat patchy in its application. Some stores and repair shops have been more lenient than others. With this change, however, workshops no longer have that flexibility.

Source: 9to5mac