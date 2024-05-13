Apple says only 40 out of 65,000 iOS developers have applied for payments outside the App Store

None of the major iOS app developers has yet applied to use external payment options on Apple devices.

According to BloombergCurrently, only about 40 iOS developers out of 65,000 are interested in payments outside the App Store.

In January, as required by new EU legislation, Apple finally allowed developers to offer third-party payments on iOS with a link to external payment options. At the same time, the company issued a number of requirements and offered a new commission of 27% (combined with the payment processing fee, the total amount exceeds the 30% usually charged by the App Store, so the conditions can hardly be called favorable for developers).

The changes to the payment system introduced by Apple were intended to satisfy a 2021 court ruling. In March, Epic Games’ longtime legal opponent called the decision of the iPhone manufacturer «a deception» and went to court again.

«It seems to me that your goal is to preserve the business model and revenues that you have had in the past,» Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said of Apple’s decision during the last hearing.

It is worth noting that the revenue from the distribution of applications in the App Store brings Apple more than $200 billion a year.