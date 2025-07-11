Apple TV+ has extended the sci-fi series «Murderbot» for a second season

The series «Murderbot», which is based on the series of science fiction books «The Murderbot Diaries» by Martha Wells, will be continued on Apple TV+.The streaming service announced the second season on the evening before the final episode of the first season was released — while all episodes are available for viewing on the platform today.

«We are very grateful for the response that Killerbot has received and are thrilled to be able to return to the world of Martha Wells to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios, and the rest of the team,» the showrunners said in a statement.

The first season of the series «Murderbot» is based on the first novel in the series called «All systems: danger» tells the story of an android from a futuristic megacorporation who is hired to protect the crew of a space exploration mission. Unbeknownst to his superiors, the killerbot seizes control of his programming so that he can disobey orders. But all he wants to do with this freedom is… watch soap operas. In addition, over time, he begins to become attached to annoying and charming people.

Alexander Skashgård («Big Little Lies» and «The Heirs») takes the lead role, receiving high praise for his acting in the first reviews. Upcoming y «Murderbot» 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (with the assessment initially ranged from 96% to a perfect 100%) and 80% of viewers.

Among the rest of the cast: Noma Dumezweni («The Watcher»), David Dastmalchian («Ant-Man»), Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiona Jones and Tamara Podemski. The showrunners were Chris and Paul Weitz («American Pie»), and David S. Goyer, who directed by «the Foundation» Isaac Asimovbecame one of the executive producers.

Among other interesting Sci-Fi projects, we are looking forward to the adaptation of cyberpunk novel «Neuromancer» William Gibson, first teaser which was shown to us a week ago, as well as the sequel to such hits as «Silo» and «Severance».

Source: THR, Variety