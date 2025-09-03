Apple TV's spy hit: Slow Horses trailer for the fifth season

The first trailer for the fifth season of Slow Horses has been released — the hit Apple TV+ spy series about a department of misfit spies and their boorish but charismatic boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

This time, MI5 sends Slough House into “quarantine” after a terrorist attack in central London that killed 11 people.

“Suspicion falls on tech genius Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung), who has a mysterious new girlfriend. He insists on his innocence, but MI5’s Deputy Director General Diane Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) doesn’t believe him and has the entire Slough House and its employees on lockdown. Lamb believes that someone has used their own tactics against MI5 in an effort to destabilize the UK, just as they have done for several other countries. And perhaps River Cartwright (Jack Louden) should come to the aid of the security service again.”

Slow Horses, based on the Mick Herron novel series, debuted in 2022 and became a huge success for Apple TV+, earning BAFTA nominations for Oldman and his co-star Louden, as well as an Emmy for writer Will Smith (who unfortunately has already left the project). Since then, the series has not lowered the bar: fourth season, for example, received100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given all this, the series extended for the sixth and seventh seasons at once. The fifth one will debut on September 24, 2025, with the first two episodes, and the rest will be released one every week.

As for the sixth season, he promisesto bring Hugo Weaving back to the center of events, who played the antagonist of the fourth season and, surprise, surprise, father of River Cartwright. The seventh will be based on the book Bad Actors, where Lamb and his “slow horses” will hunt for a “mole” in the heart of the British government.