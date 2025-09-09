Apple unveils AirPods Pro 3 — new design and live translation for $249

Apple has introduced AirPods Pro 3 — the first major update to the company’s flagship headphones in three years.

During presentations showed new features of the model:

new design;

improved active noise reduction, twice as good as the previous generation;

built-in heart rate monitor;

live translation based on Apple Intelligence;

Improved fit of the headphones thanks to the analysis of more than 10 thousand 3D ear scans;

five ear cushion sizes to choose from:

fifth generation of water protection — you can run, sweat, and even dive;

8 hours of operation without recharging and up to 10 hours in hearing aid mode with Transparency;

The price of AirPods Pro 3 is $249.

“Today, we’re building on that innovation and expanding our leadership in world-class sound quality with the next generation of AirPods Pro,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple claims that AirPods Pro 3 offer “the world’s best ANC”. The updated foam ear cushions are designed to provide better noise isolation, and the algorithms allow for twice as much noise cancellation compared to the previous generation. Live translation works like this: the system reduces the volume of an external speaker and reproduces what is said in your language in real time.

Along with AirPods Pro 3 iOS 26 will be released in the fall which will bring additional features to the entire AirPods line. The headphones can be used as a remote control for the iPhone camera. The AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will receive support for studio audio for music, video, and podcasts, as well as better call quality. In addition, the system will automatically remind you to charge and pause playback if you fall asleep with the headphones on.

The AirPods Pro last received a major update back in 2021, when the second generation was released with improved noise cancellation, better sound, and a speaker in the case. In 2023, a version with USB-C and dust protection appeared, but the real breakthrough in Apple’s lineup is now with the AirPods Pro 3.

Source: Apple