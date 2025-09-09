Apple unveils iPhone 17 Pro: the largest battery among all iPhones, up to 2 TB in Max version, and a price of $1099

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the top models in its new iPhone 17 lineup, along with the regular iPhone 17 and the “ultra-thin” iPhone Air.

The Pro version returns to an aluminum body with Ceramic Shield protection on both sides, has the largest battery of any iPhone (said to last 39 hours of video playback), and boasts what Apple calls a “camera plateau” on the back — the most obvious change this year, along with the “flashy” tangerine or orange color. This plateau extends further along the body, rather than including only the lenses. The design is somewhat reminiscent of the wide camera panel on Google Pixel phones. Well, Samsung is next with the S26 line.

The camera in the Pro is still triple, but there is one significant update: for the first time, the models are equipped with 48-megapixel sensors on all three cameras. The telephoto lens has improved resolution, a 56% larger sensor, and can provide 8x optical zoom. The selfie camera offers a new 18-megapixel sensor that uses Center Stage to dynamically frame each photo. In terms of video recording, the iPhone 17 Pro adds support for ProRes RAW and Genlock recording.

Like the new Air, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A19 Pro chip, which supposedly offers “MacBook Pro-level processing power,” and have an evaporative chamber for better cooling.

Both models come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but for the first time, the Pro Max is offered in a version up to 2TB.

The 6.3-inch Pro and 6.9-inch Pro Max are available in three colors: silver, blue, and orange.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1099 and the Pro Max starts at $1199. Pre-orders open this Friday, and full sales start on September 19.