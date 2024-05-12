Apple uses the logo of the new iPad Pro as part of the cooling system

Apple M4 processor inside of the new iPad Pro is quite powerful and requires appropriate cooling. The company made the Apple logo behind the tablet a radiator.

One of the most interesting elements that Apple showed during the iPad Pro presentation was the processor cooling system. The Apple logo became its passive part. The new iPad Pro has more performance and better temperature management than previous models. This is partly due to two new technologies that improve heat dissipation.

First, Apple has added graphite sheets to the new iPad Pro’s body. Second, the Apple logo itself, located on the back of the iPad Pro, is now part of the cooling design. The logo is made of copper and acts as a heat sink to help dissipate heat from the M4 chip and other internal components.

Apple claims that the new iPad Pro offers 20% better cooling, but doesn’t disclose how this new copper logo contributes to these benefits. It’s a pretty creative way to functionalize the iconic Apple logo. But what really needs to be studied is how much the logo actually helps with heat dissipation. It could turn out to be either an effective technology or just a marketing ploy to make the iPad Pro seem more technologically advanced.

Source: SamMobile