News Devices 08-05-2024 at 10:36 comment views icon

Apple Watch SE is credited with a plastic body, more colors, and kid-friendly design

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ad81c83e9fbf757ce8a90d0eb41dee5b-96x96.jpeg

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Apple Watch SE is credited with a plastic body, more colors, and kid-friendly design

Apple has been selling people the Apple Watch in almost the same design year after year. However, the situation may change soon. There are rumors that the Cupertino company plans to release a plastic version of the Apple Watch SE.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple uses plastic to make the «watch more kid-friendly», adding that it «can provide a better set of colors. And this could be one of the most interesting Apple Watch updates in recent years.

Usually, Apple offers its smartwatches with a limited number of colors. Users have access to black, silver, silver yellow, and pink colors. Product Red is the only option for those who want something bolder.

Apple Watch SE приписують пластиковий корпус, більше кольорів та зручність для дітей

At the same time, other Apple devices offer more color options, such as green, purple, blue, and blue iPhones. iMacs are also available in bright colors. Now, the Apple Watch SE is also likely to offer users a wider selection of colors and shades of the case. Given the focus on the children’s audience, we can expect bright colors.

There is currently no information about the characteristics and features of the future «more child-friendly» Apple Watch SE smartwatch.

Source: The Verge

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send