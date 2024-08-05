Apple Watch SE is credited with a plastic body, more colors, and kid-friendly design

Apple has been selling people the Apple Watch in almost the same design year after year. However, the situation may change soon. There are rumors that the Cupertino company plans to release a plastic version of the Apple Watch SE.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple uses plastic to make the «watch more kid-friendly», adding that it «can provide a better set of colors. And this could be one of the most interesting Apple Watch updates in recent years.

Usually, Apple offers its smartwatches with a limited number of colors. Users have access to black, silver, silver yellow, and pink colors. Product Red is the only option for those who want something bolder.

At the same time, other Apple devices offer more color options, such as green, purple, blue, and blue iPhones. iMacs are also available in bright colors. Now, the Apple Watch SE is also likely to offer users a wider selection of colors and shades of the case. Given the focus on the children’s audience, we can expect bright colors.

There is currently no information about the characteristics and features of the future «more child-friendly» Apple Watch SE smartwatch.

Source: The Verge