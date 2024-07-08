Apple Watch SE will become even cheaper — with a new version made of plastic instead of aluminum

The Apple Watch Series 10 will have a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features are now in question. And the Apple Watch SE version has a chance to become cheaper thanks to a new plastic case. This was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

He added that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 «is unlikely to be very different from its predecessor, but the new product will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra model will not receive a new design this year.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 models will be available in two case sizes, codenamed N217 and N218. They will have larger displays, and one of the models will have a screen about the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple’s 2024 smartwatch will have a new processor. While it may «lay the groundwork for some artificial intelligence improvements in the future», the chip will not work with Apple Intelligence, and there are currently no plans to implement the «full initiative» in the Apple Watch.

Apple is developing hypertension and sleep apnea detection features for the Apple Watch. These diagnostic features were planned to launch in 2024, Gurman says, the «company has encountered some serious» difficulties. The hypertension detection function was not reliable enough during testing, and there are doubts about its integration into the updated design. Therefore, it may be postponed until next year.

The sleep apnea detection function is based on the determination of blood oxygen saturation. But currently, Apple Watch in the US cannot measure blood oxygen levels due to ongoing litigation with Masimo. Therefore, the launch of the sleep apnea detection feature will depend on the resolution of the Masimo dispute, and it may also be delayed.

Apple is also allegedly continuing to test and discuss the prospects of using 3D printed cases for some Apple Watch models. This could speed up production and reduce the use of materials.

Also, Mark Gurman said that Apple is developing a new low-cost version of the Apple Watch SE with a plastic case instead of an anodized aluminum case. This approach will reduce costs. The current version of the Apple Watch SE sells for $249, but the competing Samsung Galaxy Watch FE sells for $199.

Source: macrumors 1, 2