Apple Watch Series 11 and SE 3: 5G, watchOS 26, and the promised live translation for $249 and up have been released

During its traditional annual presentation, Apple unveiled a new generation of Apple Watch Series 11 smartwatches and an updated, budget version of the Watch SE 3.

Apple Watch Series 11

The design of the Apple Watch 11 is largely the same as the previous Apple Watch Series 10 model, but it has new features, including 5G support. The smartwatch also has a thicker glass.

In addition, the Apple Watch 11 is 10% thinner and lighter than the Series 9. The new generation will be released simultaneously with the latest version of Apple’s operating system for smartwatches watchOS 26.

Among the features watchOS 26 will have motion recognition wrist, which will allow you to deflect calls, messages, and alarms, and return to the watch face displayApple Watch 11 has two new watch faces, including a liquid glass effect.

The Series 11 will be the first to receive the functions of monitoring serious diseases, including hypertension, chronic high blood pressure, by analyzing sensor data for 30 days.

Another new feature is Sleep Assessment, which uses sleep phase duration metrics to assess the quality of sleep throughout the night. Just like the AirPods Pro 3, the Apple Watch 11 will support real-time translation.

Apple claims that the Series 11 can work without recharging for a day. The new generation of smartwatches will be available in recycled aluminum and polished titanium cases.

The smartwatch received IonX glass. According to Apple, this glass is twice as scratch-resistant as the previous version.

Prices for Apple Watch Series 11 start at $399. The smartwatch is already available for pre-order, and should officially go on sale on September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3

The new Apple Watch SE 3 is an updated version of the Apple Watch SE 2025. It has a faster S10 processor, more battery life, a durable front glass, and finally, a always-on display. In addition, there is a drop sensor and a built-in 5G modem.

The SE 3 will also be available in a larger 44mm case, and both models will be available in midnight and starlight aluminum cases.

Among the new features are SE 3 — double tap, wrist motion detection, sleep apnea detection, sleep quality assessment, retrospective ovulation estimation, the ability to play music and podcasts through the speaker, twice the charging speed, and a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours

The front glass in the SE 3, just like the Apple Watch Series 11, — IonXThe smartwatch is also equipped with a temperature sensor. SE 3 will receive an operating system watchOS 26, which will allow you to use new features such as Workout Buddy — the voice of a personal trainer during workouts

The starting price of the model with a 40-millimeter display is $249. Apple Watch SE 3 should go on sale with Series 11 on September 19.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch SE 3, the company also presented introduced Apple Watch Ultra 3 smartwatch.

