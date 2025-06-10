Apple watchOS 26 — AI coach, translation, and gesture «wave and forget»

It seems that Apple has finally decided that a smartwatch should know everything about you — and then some. At WWDC 2025, the company presented watchOS 26, which not only updates the interface and adds new features, but also literally talks to you if you let it. So if Apple Watch used to be just an activity tracker, now it’s also your personal trainer, language translator, and a little telepath in liquid glass.

What’s new in watchOS 26?

First of all, Liquid Glass. The new visual style is now also on the watch: transparent widgets, notifications, controls, the control center, and even the watch faces. This year, Apple is trying hard to make all its systems look like a mix of iOS and visionOS designs.

Secondly, a new gesture — wrist wave. Just wave your hand and the watch will turn off the alarm, cancel a call, or minimize a notification. No touching — the watch knows what you want. This feature will work on Apple Watch 9 and later.

Also new, the Notes app is now available on the watch. You can create notes, mark to-do lists, and pin important things. Live Listen offers new options: real-time subtitles or remote control — useful for people with hearing impairments or just when there’s a lot of noise around.

AI in sports: Workout Buddy

You wouldn’t think it, but now you can have AI support you even while jogging. Workout Buddy is a cross between a virtual trainer and a motivational speaker. During your workout, it encourages you, reminds you of your achievements, praises you for your progress, and doesn’t forget to tell you that you did well at the end of the session (or to push you a little harder next time). So far, it works in English, and mostly with the most popular types of workouts, but obviously — to be continued.

The Workout app itself has also been updated. Corner buttons have been added for quick access to settings and music, and Apple Music will try to select a playlist for you, depending on the type of workout and your taste in music. Yes, now the algorithm will even help you run with the right rhythm.

Other smart features

Real-time translation of messages

— if you have an iPhone with support for Apple IntelligenceMessages on the watch will be able to automatically translate incoming text and your responses.

Smart Stack now offers contextual suggestions. They will appear on the display and suggest possible actions based on your location, time, or activity. For example, the watch can suggest that you start your Pilates workout when you arrive at the studio during regular class times, or offer Backtrack to help you get back on track if you are in a remote location without a signal.