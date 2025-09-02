Apple will be successful: 68% of users plan to upgrade to iPhone 17

A new survey has shown that almost 7 out of 10 iPhone owners in the United States are going to buy an iPhone 17 smartphone immediately after the announcement. This indicates high demand ahead of the presentation, which Apple has planned for September 9.

In August, SellCell, a smartphone price comparison platform, surveyed more than 2,000 iPhone users from the United States. The goal was to understand how ready people are to upgrade and whether they remain loyal to the brand before Apple’s September presentation.

According to the results, 68.3% of current iPhone owners want to buy the new iPhone 17 when it launches. For comparison, before the launch of the iPhone 16 in 2024, the number was 61.9%.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series

The greatest demand is expected for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max — 38.1% of those who plan to upgrade are ready to buy these models. Another 16.7% want to buy a standard iPhone 17. About 13.5% are interested in a completely new iPhone 17 Airwhich is rumored to have an ultra-thin body. Only 3.3% are waiting for a foldable iPhone, which Apple has not yet released.

The majority of respondents named battery life as the main argument in favor of upgrading to the latest version. 53% put battery life in the first place. Another 36.2% of respondents expect a new design and fresh features. 34.3% want a better display, and 28.1% are focused on the camera. Only 7.1% of respondents are interested in artificial intelligence and software features.

Opponents of the update

However, not everyone is ready to exchange their iPhone for a new one. Prices remain the main deterrent:

68.9% cited cost as the main reason for not upgrading.

71.7% say they are completely satisfied with their current iPhone.

There are other, but less important, arguments:

7.5% are hesitant due to a greater interest in folding phones.

6.6% are not happy with eSIM.

5.3% are considering switching to Android.

Today, Samsung and Google are already actively selling their foldable smartphones, and this creates competition. If Apple does not release a foldable iPhone by 2026, then:

20.1% of users are ready to consider Samsung.

10.2% may switch to Google.

Despite this, loyalty to Apple is still high: 69.6% said they would stay with the brand regardless of competitors’ innovations.

Important features of the iPhone 17

The survey asked what is more important for potential buyers of the iPhone 17 series: a thin body or a battery? The answers were divided:

47.5% are willing to sacrifice battery life for a thinner body.

29.7% are not interested in ultra-thin smartphones at all.

SellCell also asked whether artificial intelligence and Apple Intelligence. Among the respondents, 44% consider Apple Intelligence to be a very important feature. Another 33% said they did not care about AI.