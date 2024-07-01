Apple will release AirPods with infrared cameras by 2026 – Ming-Chi Kuo

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to start mass production of new «AirPods with» camera modules by 2026. Earlier, Bloomberg reported about such plans. But then it was only one of the ideas of the form factor of wearable devices.

Now, Kuo claims that these new AirPods will have an infrared camera similar to the one used as part of the Face ID module on the iPhone and iPad. Apple’s goal is for the camera-equipped AirPods to integrate with the Vision Pro and future Apple Vision headsets.

«The new AirPods are expected to be used with Vision Pro and future Apple headsets to enhance the user experience of spatial audio and strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem. For example, when a user is watching a video with Vision Pro and wearing these new AirPods, if the user turns their head to look in a certain direction, the sound source in that direction can be emphasized to enhance the spatial audio/computing experience»

In addition, the infrared camera on the AirPods will be able to detect changes in the environment, «potentially allowing for gesture control in the air to improve human interaction with the device».

Kuo notes that Foxconn is the «supplier of the new product for the IR camera to be used with the AirPods». Foxconn reportedly plans to produce 18-20 million units per year, or about 10 million pairs of AirPods.

