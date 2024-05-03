April Windows security updates may break VPNs

Microsoft reportsreported that the April security updates for Windows could disrupt VPNs. The company is working to fix this issue.

«After installing the April 2024 security update (KB5036893) or a previous non-security update, Windows devices may experience VPN connection failures», the company wrote.

The issue was first reported on May 1. It affects computers running Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows Server 2008 and later. User posts on Reddit are mixed, with some commenters claiming that their VPNs are still working after installing the update, while others claim that their encrypted connections have indeed been hacked.

«We are working on a solution and will provide an update in the next release», — Microsoft wrote.

There is currently no proper fix for this issue. The only option available right now is to uninstall all security updates. But this may not be the best solution, as you will have to sacrifice security in favor of a VPN. So, you have to wait until Microsoft releases a fixed update.

Although, one Reddit user wrote that uninstalling and reinstalling his VPN app helped him solve the problem. So it makes sense to try this method before uninstalling the security update if you do decide to go with a VPN.

For those who do choose to uninstall the security updates, Microsoft has developed a guide:

«To uninstall the LCU after installing the combined SSU and LCU package, use the DISM/Remove-Package command line option with the LCU package name as an argument. You can find the package name with the command: DISM /online /get-packages».

Source: engadget