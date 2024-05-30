Aragorn wants to be in «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» — Viggo Mortensen wants to return to the role if it is appropriate

Viggo Mortensen would like to return to the role of Aragorn in «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum». But only if he is still suitable for the role.

In a recent interview with GQ Mortensen was also reminded of his comment during the release of «The Hobbit». Back then, he said that he was ready to return to the role of Aragorn under the right circumstances. The actor was asked if his wish was still relevant in the light of the information about the new movie.

«Of course. I don’t know exactly what the story will be, I haven’t heard. Maybe I’ll hear about it someday. I like playing this character. I learned a lot playing this character. I enjoyed it very much. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of the age I’m at now and so on. Only do it if I’m right for the character. Otherwise, it would be stupid», — Mortensen replied.

It is already known that Andy Serkis will direct a new movie about Gollum and will reprise his role in «The Lord of the Rings». Peter Jackson will be the producer this time. It is also known that the movie will be released in 2026 — this is all the accurate information at the moment. But judging by the title of the movie, it will almost certainly be about the period of time that preceded the main trilogy — when Gollum was wanted by both sides of the conflict. In this case, Aragorn’s participation in the events would be quite appropriate.

Mortensen’s next film will be «Dead Men Don’t Hurt», in which the actor wrote, directed and starred. «Dead Men Tell No Tales will be released on the big screen on May 31.