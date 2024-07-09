Archaeological sensation in Peru: an ancient temple with human remains found under the sand

In northwestern Peru, archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a 5,000-year-old ceremonial temple and human remains under a sand dune. The discovery is located in the Zaña region and is part of the archaeological complex Los Paredones de la Otra Banda — Las Animas

Excavations that began on June 3 uncovered the remains of the walls of a multi-story temple. The researchers found the skeletons of three adults between the walls. The burials contain offerings wrapped in cloth, which may testify about the sacrificial rituals at this place.

«We are likely exploring a 5,000-year-old religious complex in an archaeological space defined by mud walls. There is what could have been a central staircase that led up to a kind of stage in the central part,» said Luis Armando Muro Inonjan, head of the archaeological project of the cultural landscapes of the Zaña Valley.

The walls are decorated with intricate friezes depicting a human body with a bird’s head, cat features, and snake claws. The upper parts of the walls are covered with «thin plaster with a picturesque pattern».

The researchers also discovered a site dating back to 600-700 AD, the period of the Moche culture in Peru. The Moche, known for their majestic temples and exquisite works of art, including ceramic goblets in the shape of human heads, practiced human sacrifice. The team also identified the burial of a child of 5–6 years old, which took place much later.

Source: Livescience